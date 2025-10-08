Labour Ministry Unveils Draft Policy to Overhaul India’s Employment Framework

Implementation of Shram Shakti Niti 2025 will take place in three phases. The first phase between 2025 and 2027 will focus on establishing institutions and integrating data systems; the second between 2027 and 2030 on expansion and a nationwide rollout of a Universal Social Security Account; and the third, beyond 2030, on consolidation under a “One Nation Integrated Workforce” architecture. Progress will be tracked through a Labour and Employment Policy Evaluation Index benchmarking state performance on inclusion, coverage, and safety.