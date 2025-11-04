  1. home
Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 Profit Rises 11 % to ₹ 133.3 Cr, Revenue Stays Flat at ₹ 1,954.18 Cr

The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 119.76 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Kansai Nerolac Paints said in a regulatory filing on Monday

PTI
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd has reported an increase of 11.3 % in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 133.31 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 119.76 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Kansai Nerolac Paints said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

However, its revenue from operations was flat at ₹ 1,954.18 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was at ₹ 1,951.37 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Kansai Nerolac Paints were at ₹ 1,800.94 crore, marginally up in the September quarter.

Kansai Nerolac's total income, which includes other income, was flat at ₹ 1,982.61 crore.

"Overall demand in decorative was affected due to heavy and extended monsoons. The company continues to do well in areas of construction chemicals, waterproofing, wood finishes and projects. A shorter Diwali season and continued monsoons could impact growth in the short term," said Kansai Nerolac in its earnings statement.

Raw material prices remained benign though there was considerable volatility witnessed in the forex markets along with geopolitical uncertainty.

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Tuesday were trading at ₹ 246.40 on BSE, down 1.06 % from the previous close.

