Kalpataru Projects Board Approves Appointment of Gautam Mehra as Independent Director

Gautam Mehra is a qualified CA and lawyer with decades of experience in tax, regulatory and investment advisory work.
He previously led PwC’s India Tax and Regulatory practice and Asset Management Sector.
He has also completed executive education at Harvard Business School and INSEAD.
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd on (KPIL)on Tuesday said its board has approved appointment of Gautam Mehra as an additional director for five years.
A qualified CA and lawyer, Mehra has decades of experience, wherein he has advised multiple funds invested in India and worked with multinational corporations, leading Indian business groups and families on investments.
At PwC, he led the India Tax and Regulatory practice and Asset Management Sector, served on the Core India Leadership Team and stewarded global strategic client relationships.
"The Board of Directors of Kalpataru Projects International Limited at its meeting held today, i.e. 09th June, 2026 has approved the appointment of Gautam Mehra as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director for a period of five consecutive years with effect from 09th June, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders," it said in a filing.
Mehra has also completed executive education programs at Harvard Business School and INSEAD.