ITC Hotels’ Net Profit Jumps 74% to ₹133 Crore in Q2 Results, Revenue Rises 7% YoY

ITC Hotels Q2FY26 profit surges 74% YoY to ₹132.77 crore.
Revenue from operations climbs 8% YoY to ₹839.48 crore.
EBITDA rises 15.7%, margin expands by 200 bps to 29.3%.
Hotel segment drives growth; real estate revenue yet to be booked.
A consolidated net profit of ₹132.77 crore was reported for ITC Hotels in the second year of FY26, while marking a growth of 74% from ₹76.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.
The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY26 grew 8% from ₹777.95 crore to ₹839.48 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of ITC Hotels during the quarter ended September 2025 increased 15.7% from ₹212.4 crore to ₹245.7 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 200 basis points (bps) to 29.3% from 27.3%, YoY, Mint reported.
In January this year, ITC Hotels was demerged from its parent ITC Ltd. The hotel chain operates hotels and real estate businesses. In Q2FY26, the hotels segment of the company reported a revenue of ₹822.80 crore, rising up 7.76% from ₹763.48 crore in Q2FY25. In the previous quarter ending June 2025, the segment’s revenue was ₹800.57 crore.
Additionally, ITC Hotels’ real estate segment has not reported any revenue during the quarter. Currently, the Group is constructing super premium branded residences in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The revenue shall be recognized upon completion of the sale of the same, the hotel chain said.
ITC Hotels reported other income of ₹10.68 crore.
According to a Mint report, ITC Hotels share price has fallen 2% in one month and has declined 9% in three months. In the past six months, the stock has rallied 12%. At 2:50 PM, ITC Hotels share price was trading 0.54% lower at ₹219.55 apiece on the BSE.