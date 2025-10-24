ITC Hotels’ Net Profit Jumps 74% to ₹133 Crore in Q2 Results, Revenue Rises 7% YoY

In January this year, ITC Hotels was demerged from its parent ITC Ltd. The hotel chain operates hotels and real estate businesses. In Q2FY26, the hotels segment of the company reported a revenue of ₹822.80 crore, rising up 7.76% from ₹763.48 crore in Q2FY25. In the previous quarter ending June 2025, the segment’s revenue was ₹800.57 crore.