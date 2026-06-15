India's Logistics, Clean Tech Sectors to See 55% Surge in Drone Usage in 3 Years: Study

Drone deployment in logistics and clean tech sectors is expected to surge 55% in three years
India’s logistics market is projected to rise from $228 billion in 2024 to $428.7 billion by 2033
The survey found 38% cited security and logistics, while 27% cited faster and more sustainable logistics as key drivers
Use of drones in logistics and clean tech sectors is expected to surge 55% in three years, with the Indian logistics market expanding from $228 billion in 2024 to $428.7 billion in 2033, said a study.
The logistics sector is at the cusp of a new era of growth and transformation, propelled by rapid digitalisation, evolving delivery models, infrastructure modernisation, and sustained policy support. The Indian logistics market, valued at $228 billion in 2024, is projected to nearly double to $428.7 billion by 2033, said a survey by Nexgen Exhibitions Pvt Ltd (NEPL).
The convergence of sustainability and aerial intelligence is unlocking new opportunities to enhance efficiency while reducing operational and environmental costs.
Amid this wave of innovation, the survey forecasts a 55% surge in drone deployment across India's logistics and clean tech sectors over the next three years.
The survey was conducted among 1,000 professionals, including drone manufacturers, logistics experts, solar manufacturers, wind power companies, power distribution companies and technology providers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune.
It found that drones are rapidly becoming the backbone of next-generation supply chains and sustainable businesses beyond national security operations.
NEPL is organising the 11th International Police Expo and 7th Drone International Expo on June 24–25 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
These expos will unite more than 200 companies from over 25 countries.
Sangeeta Bansal, Managing Director, NEPL, said in a statement, "The anticipated 55% surge in drone deployment is a testament to India's readiness to embrace advanced technology and tackle emerging challenges across logistics, homeland security, and sustainability." The survey uncovers a pivotal shift: 38% of respondents cited the combined demands of security and logistics as the primary driver for drone adoption, while 27% pointed to the need for faster and more sustainable logistics solutions, reflecting the growing importance of clean tech.
More than half of respondents (54%) believe that current industry trends will further accelerate drone adoption for logistics, homeland security, and clean technology applications in India.