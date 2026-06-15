India's Logistics, Clean Tech Sectors to See 55% Surge in Drone Usage in 3 Years: Study

Sangeeta Bansal, Managing Director, NEPL, said in a statement, "The anticipated 55% surge in drone deployment is a testament to India's readiness to embrace advanced technology and tackle emerging challenges across logistics, homeland security, and sustainability." The survey uncovers a pivotal shift: 38% of respondents cited the combined demands of security and logistics as the primary driver for drone adoption, while 27% pointed to the need for faster and more sustainable logistics solutions, reflecting the growing importance of clean tech.