India's Beauty, Personal Care Industry Set For Significant Growth, Say Cosmetica 2026 Organisers

India’s beauty and personal care market is estimated at over $30 billion, according to Cosmetica 2026 organisers
Cosmetica 2026 will be held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru from June 19 to 21
The exhibition will highlight clean beauty, sustainable packaging, cruelty-free formulations and beauty technology
India's beauty and personal care industry is poised for significant growth, with the domestic market estimated to be worth more than $30 billion and attracting increasing interest from global brands, the organisers of Cosmetica 2026 said on Sunday.
Cosmetica 2026, a cosmetics, beauty and personal care exhibition, will be held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru from June 19 to 21, bringing together stakeholders from across the beauty industry value chain.
The event is scheduled to be inaugurated by actor Nidhhi Agerwal, actor and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Jayamala, and Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry president Uma Reddy.
Organisers said India's growing disposable incomes, rising urbanisation, expansion of digital commerce and changing consumer preferences are driving demand across the beauty and personal care segment, positioning the country as a key growth market for the global cosmetics industry.
"The global beauty industry is increasingly looking towards India not merely as a consumer market but as a strategic hub for innovation, manufacturing and product development," said Ceyril Perira, managing director, Triune Exhibitors Private Limited.
According to the organisers, growth opportunities are emerging across premium skincare, colour cosmetics, fragrances, men's grooming products and natural, herbal and Ayurvedic beauty solutions.
The increasing reach of e-commerce, quick commerce and social commerce platforms is also helping brands expand into Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
The exhibition will highlight emerging trends such as clean beauty, sustainable packaging, cruelty-free formulations, beauty technology and personalised skincare solutions, particularly among Gen-Z and millennial consumers.
Industry experts attending the event are also expected to deliberate on challenges, including regulatory compliance, counterfeit products, supply-chain resilience, volatility in raw material prices and growing competition in the sector.
Organisers said the exhibition will feature segments covering cosmetics and finished products, ingredients and formulations, packaging and machinery, professional salon and spa services, and beauty technology and digital solutions.
They said the beauty technology segment would showcase AI-driven personalisation tools, virtual try-on technology, digital marketing services and e-commerce solutions.
Cosmetica 2026 is being organised in association with industry bodies, including the All India Hair and Beauty Association, All India Cosmetics and Beauty Association, Professional Beauty Association, All India Cosmetics Manufacturing Association and Cosmetology & Dermatologist Association of India.