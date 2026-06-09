Indian Envoy Meets US Tech Leaders, Discusses Perspectives on Future of AI

Vinay Mohan Kwatra met Walmart CEO Chris Nicholas and discussed the company’s investments in India.
He also spoke with SCSP chief Ylli Bajraktari ahead of his visit to New Delhi for the India-US Forum.
Their conversation covered quantum technologies, physical AI and broader India-US tech cooperation.
India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra held a series of meetings with top American technology leaders and discussed perspectives on the trajectory of advanced technologies, including Quantum, and the future of AI.
Kwatra held separate meetings on Monday to discuss investment expansion, supply chain resilience, and emerging technologies.
He met President and CEO of Walmart and had a conversation on their investments in India.
"A productive conversation with Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of @Walmart, on their investments in India, to discuss investment expansion, supply chain resilience, and emerging technologies," Kwatra said in a post on X on Tuesday.
In June last year, the then leadership of Walmart Inc met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the US-based retail giant’s growing partnership with India.
In another meeting, he met the President and CEO of the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP).
"Insightful conversation with @Ylli_Bajraktari, President & CEO of @scsp_ai, ahead of his upcoming visit to New Delhi for the India-US Forum," Kwatra posted.
"Exchanged perspectives on the trajectory of advanced technologies, including Quantum, and the future of AI, including Physical AI and the expanding India-USA cooperation in tech space," the post on X said.