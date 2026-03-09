  1. home
Govt Spent ₹88.74 Cr on Advertisements on GST Bachat Utsav

To a question on details of total expenditure on advertising GST Bachat Utsav, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said "the total expenditure done by government on advertising for GST Bachat Utsav is ₹88.74 crore"

PTI
Goods and services Tax
GST Photo: Goods and services Tax
The Centre and states in the 56th GST Council meeting on September 3 had decided to reduce tax rates on about 375 items. Prices of kitchen staples to electronics, from medicines and equipment to automobiles were reduced from September 22 -- which was termed by the government as GST bachat utsav (GST savings festival).

Chaudhary in a written reply said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is monitoring the prices of important commodities, including packaged food items and medicines, pre and post 22nd September, 2025, to see that the benefits are duly passed on to end consumers.

Further, meetings were held with trade associations along with representatives of line ministries to ensure that their members pass on the benefits of the rate cuts to the consumers.

"Along with this, wide publicity campaigns were undertaken to spread awareness about GST rate rationalisation through print media and social media," Chaudhary said.

Besides, Frequently Asked Questions were also prepared and uploaded on CBIC website to guide consumers to call National Consumer Helpline or register queries/complaints on the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM) portal in case they have queries/complaints regarding not receiving benefits of GST rate changes.

"Based on inputs received from the field formations under CBIC, it is observed that these benefits have largely been passed on to the end-consumers post GST rate reduction," Chaudhary said. PTI JD JD DR DR

