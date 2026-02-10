Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs in A Month, Rejig Hits Agentforce Team

Salesforce cut nearly 1,000 jobs in February, affecting teams including marketing, product management, data analytics, and its key Agentforce AI product.
The layoffs follow earlier AI-driven reductions in support staff and come amid executive changes, with several new leaders appointed to replace departing senior executives.
Despite the cuts, Salesforce has raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and profit forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI-powered solutions.
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) major Salesforce has laid off nearly 1,000 employees in February as the company sharpens its focus on AI-led operations, according to a report by Business Insider. The job cuts impacted several divisions, including marketing, product management, data analytics, and even teams associated with Salesforce's AI product, Agentforce.
Agentforce is considered a key part of Salesforce's long-term growth strategy. The platform is designed to help companies deploy autonomous AI bots that can perform tasks traditionally handled by human employees, improving productivity and operational efficiency.
The inclusion of Agentforce-related roles in the layoffs has reportedly drawn attention, given the product's strategic importance to the company.
These job cuts follow Salesforce's broader workforce restructuring efforts. Last year, CEO Marc Benioff revealed that the company had already used AI agents to significantly reduce its customer support workforce from around 9,000 employees to approximately 5,000, the report said.
Benioff has repeatedly highlighted the growing importance of Agentforce to Salesforce’s business. He said the platform has expanded rapidly since its launch in 2024 and currently has tens of thousands of deployments across client organisations, another report added. He also noted that many customers are preparing to increase their usage of AI-driven tools.
The layoffs also come at a time of leadership changes within Salesforce. The company recently appointed six new executives to replace five senior leaders who announced their exits since December. As part of its leadership revamp, Salesforce has hired a new chief security officer, chief marketing officer, chief architect, and president of enterprise and AI technology. Additionally, two executives have been promoted internally.
Despite the layoffs and executive reshuffle, Salesforce remains optimistic about its financial outlook. In December, the company raised its upcoming fiscal revenue and adjusted profit forecasts, citing strong enterprise demand for its AI-powered solutions, according to Reuters.