Nestle Pushes For Industry Voice In India's Front-Of-Pack Labelling Rules

Product Differences Flagged

A separate Reuters report this week found that some companies formulate different versions of the same products across markets. A can of Fanta sold in London contains 63 calories, while the same-sized product in India has roughly three times the sugar and 185 calories. Nestle's standard KitKat sold in India contains 4.5% cocoa solids, compared with at least 22% cocoa in the milk chocolate version sold in Australia. All variants of Nestle's Maggi instant noodles sold in India use palm oil, while several versions sold in Britain use sunflower oil. Some Maggi packets made in India but sold in Britain carry red front-of-pack warnings for high salt content.