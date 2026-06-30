  1. home
  2. News
  3. India launches upi in greece

India Launches UPI in Greece

Greece becomes the 10th country to accept UPI, enabling Indian users to make seamless digital payments abroad

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
India Launches UPI at Greece
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India launched UPI in Greece, expanding its global digital payments network.

  • Greece is the 10th country to accept UPI for seamless digital transactions.

  • Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal witnessed the Eurobank-NIPL UPI partnership launch in Athens.

India has launched the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Greece, marking another milestone in the global expansion of the country's digital payment ecosystem, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

This comes weeks after India launched UPI at Galeries Lafayette, a famous department store in Nice, France. In 2024, UPI was launched at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

With UPI now live in Greece, eligible customers can transfer money instantly, securely, and seamlessly, with transaction costs reducing drastically to a fraction of conventional transfer costs, Goyal said in a social media post.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The minister is in Athens, Greece for an official visit.

Related Content
Related Content

"Delighted to witness the live demonstration of the Eurobank-NIPL partnership enabling UPI services at Eurobank headquarters in Athens, alongside its CEO, Mr. Fokion Karavias, and CEO of Fairfax Digital Services, Mr. Sanjay Tugnait, marking another important milestone in the global expansion of India's digital payment ecosystem," he said.

He added that the increasing global acceptance and appreciation of UPI reflects the trust in India for building technology-led solutions that create value beyond borders and deepen partnerships for shared growth and prosperity.

UPI is now accepted in ten countries namely Greece, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Cambodia - enabling Indian travellers to make seamless payments abroad through familiar platforms.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×