India Seeks Deeper Apple Component Manufacturing Before New Product Assembly

The government wants Apple suppliers to expand manufacturing of components and sub-assemblies in India for both domestic use and exports.
Indian suppliers already export PCBAs, mechanical parts, housings, flex PCBAs, cables and other components to Apple manufacturing hubs in China and Vietnam.
The Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme is expected to boost production of mechanicals, enclosures, batteries, chargers, cables and other sub-assemblies, strengthening India's electronics supply chain.
India is pushing Apple and its suppliers to expand local production of components and sub-assemblies before the company significantly broadens its manufacturing footprint to products such as MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches, Moneycontrol reported citing sources.
The government’s strategy is to first establish India as a deeper and more integrated part of Apple’s global supply chain.
That would involve manufacturing components in India not only for the domestic market but also for export to production hubs in China and Vietnam, where they can be incorporated into finished Apple products.
Over time, officials expect the growing supplier ecosystem to create the foundation for Apple to expand beyond its existing iPhone and AirPods manufacturing operations in India.
Component Manufacturing Comes First
A government official told Moneycontrol that the broader expectation is for Apple’s entire product portfolio to eventually have a manufacturing presence in India.
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Some components are already being produced locally. Mechanical parts, including enclosures, are among the products being manufactured in India and exported to other Apple production locations.
However, the government’s immediate priority is building the component ecosystem rather than bringing large-scale final assembly of new Apple products to India immediately.
Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently indicated that Apple could expand its Indian manufacturing footprint beyond iPhones, potentially opening the door to products such as MacBooks and iPads.
The timing and scale of such an expansion will depend on factors including the growth of India's market, Apple's global sourcing strategy and the company's efforts to diversify manufacturing beyond China.
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Indian Suppliers Already Export To China, Vietnam
Indian facilities operated by several Apple suppliers are already producing components for export.
These include Foxconn, Tata Electronics, Tata-owned Pegatron, Motherson, Salcomp, Jabil, TRIL Bangalore, Aequs and Yuzhan Technology, according to people cited by Moneycontrol.
The components being exported include printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), mechanical parts, housings, flex PCBAs, conductive graphite buttons, wires and packaging materials.
These parts are shipped to manufacturing hubs in China and Vietnam, where they are incorporated into Apple products before the finished devices are distributed globally.
The development effectively gives India a role in Apple’s international supply chain even where the final product itself is not assembled domestically.
Why Mechanical Components Matter
One area receiving particular attention is mechanical components.
The category covers enclosures, casings and other structural parts that house and connect key elements such as motherboards, processors and other sub-assemblies.
Unlike individual components such as batteries or displays, mechanical parts span a broader range of products and can be used across different electronic devices.
Expanding domestic capacity in these areas could therefore allow Indian suppliers to serve multiple Apple product lines and markets.
ECMS To Deepen Local Value Addition
The government is also using the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) to encourage greater domestic production.
The programme is designed to build a globally competitive electronics component ecosystem and increase the share of value generated within India.
Under the broader push, companies are being encouraged to expand manufacturing of mechanical components, enclosures, batteries, chargers, cables and other sub-assemblies.
Several companies being targeted for expansion already participate in Apple's supply chain in India and overseas markets, according to the sources.
The government's longer-term objective is therefore not simply to attract more Apple assembly lines, but to build a domestic supplier base capable of producing components at scale for both India-bound products and Apple's global manufacturing network.