Gaja Alternative Shares List At 16% Premium After 31x IPO Subscription

Gaja Alternative shares list 16% higher after 31.33X IPO subscription.
Strong institutional and retail demand supports the ₹550-crore IPO debut.
Analysts caution investors against chasing gains amid lumpy alternative-asset management earnings.
Shares of Gaja Alternative Asset Management, which operates under the Gaja Capital brand, made a strong market debut on Wednesday, listing at nearly a 16% premium over their initial public offering (IPO) price.
The shares were listed at ₹185 per share on the NSE, a premium of 15.63% over the issue price of ₹160. On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹185.20, representing a 15.75% premium.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,611.51 crore following the listing.
The market debut followed strong investor participation in the ₹550-crore IPO, which was subscribed 31.33 times during the August 19-21 bidding period.
The issue received bids for 79.35 crore equity shares against 2.53 crore shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) portion was subscribed 43.58 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 62.35 times. The retail individual investors' (RIIs) portion was subscribed 11.04 times.
The IPO had a price band of ₹152-160 per share, with a minimum lot size of 93 shares.
IPO Details
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹450 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹100 crore by existing shareholders, including promoters.
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Gaja Alternative Asset Management had earlier raised ₹165 crore from anchor investors. Nippon India Mutual Fund and Invesco Mutual Fund invested ₹30 crore each, while HDFC Life and SBI Life were among the other institutional investors.
Post-Listing View
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said Gaja Alternative Asset Management's strong debut reflects the company's positioning amid growing allocations to private markets by HNIs and family offices.
She said the company's capital-light and scalable model offers long-term growth potential, while the IPO proceeds are expected to increase the sponsor's own commitment to its funds.
However, Nyati cautioned that earnings from alternative asset management can be lumpy due to performance fees, leaving room for volatility and profit booking after the listing.
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She recommended that investors who received allotment hold the stock with a stop-loss of ₹170, while fresh investors should avoid chasing the stock and wait for consolidation. If the stock sustains above ₹185, ₹195-200 could be the next upside zone.