I-T Tribunal Deletes ₹11,003-Cr Tax Disallowance Against Jio Infocomm

ITAT deleted a ₹11,003-crore tax disallowance against Reliance Jio Infocomm for AY 2019-20.
The tribunal held that capitalising an expense in company books does not automatically make it capital for tax purposes.
It upheld an earlier CIT(A) order that had already ruled in Jio's favour.
The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has deleted a tax disallowance of ₹11,003 crore imposed on Reliance Jio Infocomm, as per media reports. The Mumbai bench, comprising judicial member Amit Shukla and accountant member Arun Khodpia, dismissed two appeals filed by the income tax department for assessment year 2019-20.
The tribunal ruled that merely recording an expense as capital work-in-progress (CWIP) in a company's accounts does not by itself decide whether that expense should be treated as capital or revenue expenditure for tax purposes.
What The Dispute Was About
The case involved operational expenses that Jio had capitalised in its financial statements but claimed as revenue expenditure while calculating its taxable income. The disputed amount covered interconnect charges, employee costs, professional fees, call-centre expenses, power and fuel, repairs and maintenance, network operating costs, interest, and selling and distribution expenses.
The tribunal noted that Jio had already capitalised, separately, the money spent on acquiring and building telecom network assets such as antennas, radio equipment, ducts, fibre, routers, racks and batteries. The dispute was not about these assets. It concerned only the indirect and recurring operational costs that the company had allocated to CWIP under its own accounting policy.
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The assessing officer had argued that Jio could not treat the same expenditure as capital in its books and as revenue for tax filings. According to the officer, since the expenses were linked to upgrading the telecom network, they should be capitalised for tax purposes as well, with depreciation claimed under Section 32. On this basis, the entire ₹11,003 crore was disallowed.
The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), or CIT(A), had earlier deleted this addition, holding that the expenses related to assets that were already installed and in use, and did not result in a new asset.
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The ITAT agreed with the CIT(A) and rejected the assessing officer's approach. It said there is no fixed rule that accounting treatment and tax treatment must always match. For an expense to be treated as capital, the tribunal said, its purpose has to be examined along with its link to the creation of a capital asset.
The bench observed that telecom networks require continuous strengthening and maintenance even after operations begin, and that expenditure linked to network improvement does not automatically qualify as capital spending. What matters, it said, is whether the expenditure creates a new asset or merely helps an existing one function.
The tribunal also noted that the assessing officer had treated the full amount as one composite capital expense without examining individual items separately or establishing a direct connection between the spending and the creation of a capital asset.
With this order, the ITAT upheld the CIT(A)'s decision in full and dismissed both appeals filed by the tax department.