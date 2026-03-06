Oil & Gas Development Timelines Triple, Increasing Financial Risks

Rising Development Timelines

Data from the Global Oil and Gas Extraction Tracker (GOGET) indicates that the longest development cycles occurred between 2010 and 2020, averaging nearly sixteen years. In 2019, the average lead time peaked at 20.7 years, a spike driven by several delayed projects in Russia. These prolonged timelines reflect an industry shift toward more technically demanding environments. As easily accessible reservoirs are depleted, extraction efforts have moved toward smaller, deeper, and higher-pressure fields. Furthermore, offshore developments typically require three more years to reach production than onshore projects.