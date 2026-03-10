Cooling the Cloud, Draining the Cities? India’s Data Centre Dilemma

Data Centers have a thirst for water, and their rapid expansion threatens freshwater supplies. They require significant cooling as the hardware running inside them consumes significant energy and generates substantial heat. This heat has to be dissipated through various technologies, broadly classifiable into evaporative cooling and air-cooled chillers. Unlike air-based cooling, which is similar to a home AC, evaporative cooling speeds up the cooling by spraying a steady stream of water over the cooling coils, but results in the loss of the sprayed water to evaporation. They are used in centralized AC systems such as those found in offices and shopping complexes.