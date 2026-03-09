  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Rupee slumps 52 paise to revisit its lowest intra day level of 9235 against us dollar

Rupee Slumps 52 Paise to Revisit Its Lowest Intra-Day Level of 92.35 Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee weakens by 52 paise to 92.35 against the US dollar, touching its lowest intra-day level as currency markets react to global and domestic pressures

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rupee
info_icon

The rupee plummeted 52 paise and revisited its record intra-day low of 92.35 against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a steep surge in global crude oil prices and a strengthening greenback amid intensifying conflict in West Asia.

Withdrawal of foreign funds amid intense selling in domestic equity markets further pressured the rupee, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 92.22 and kept losing ground throughout the session until it revisited the record intra-day low of 92.35 against the dollar, a level recorded previously on March 4.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by a 15.18 per cent at USD 106.8 per barrel in futures trade as the war between US-Israel and Iran intensified.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.66 per cent higher at 99.64.

null - null
Rupee Hits Record Low of ₹92.20 as Oil Surge and West Asia Tensions Rattle Markets

BY Outlook Business Desk

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex was trading 1,386.86 points, or 1.76 per cent, down at 77,532.04, while the Nifty also fell 442.40 points, or 1.81 per cent, to 24,007.70.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 6,030.38 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves jumped USD 4.885 billion to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×