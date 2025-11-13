  1. home
India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty for 5 yrs on Steel Imports from Vietnam

The move is aimed at protecting domestic manufacturers from cheap imports

Anti-dumping duty is imposed to ensure fair trading practices and create a level-playing field for domestic industries Photo: Freepik
India has imposed an anti-dumping duty of $ 121.55 per tonne on imports of hot rolled flat steel products imported from Vietnam for five years.

The move is aimed at protecting domestic manufacturers from cheap imports.

According to a notification by the finance ministry on Thursday, the imposition of the duty was recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

"The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification," it said. 

