India Has Emerged as Strong Economic and Diplomatic Force: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said India has written a new "golden chapter" of self-reliance, strong economic and diplomatic force on the global stage, with the digital revolution's benefits reaching the last person in the queue.
Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan', Gupta said the event marked 12 years of leadership, governance and welfare initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Highlighting local projects, Gupta said Narela Assembly constituency has seen Re 600 crore of work in just over a year on roads, drains, healthcare, education and public transport, assuring residents that a bypass, foot overbridge, girls' college and other local projects would be prioritised in the Narela area.
Under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the nation has written a new "golden chapter" of Antyodaya and self-reliance, digital expansion and modern infrastructure, Gupta said.
She also said the country has emerged as a "strong economic and diplomatic force on the global stage, while the benefits of the digital revolution, expanding modern infrastructure, and people-centric welfare policies are reaching even the last person in the queue." She said development works, including a new university and the Rithala-Kundli metro corridor, are coming up in the area.
"Eight Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and two Atal Canteens are under construction. The Delhi government has purchased Rs 1,350 crore worth of land for a world-class university in Narela, so the rural students don't travel far for higher education. The Rithala to Kundli via Narela metro corridor has Rs 5,000 crore approved for its timely completion," Gupta added.