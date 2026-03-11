Founded by Dhruv Kohli, the company has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing new-age consumer brands within just two years. Its revenue grew sixfold from ₹5 crore in FY24 to ₹30 crore in FY25, and it is on track to cross ₹100 crore in annual recurring revenue within the next two months. The brand ultimately aims to scale to 1,000 outlets across India over the next five years.