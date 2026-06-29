Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma Resigns after Six Years; Bank Yet to Name Successor

Axis Bank on Monday announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Puneet Sharma, who tendered his resignation on June 28 and will be relieved from the bank's services at the close of business on August 31, 2026. He will also cease to be part of the bank's senior management from the same date. The bank did not name a successor in its stock exchange filing.
Sharma has served as CFO for more than six years.
In his resignation letter, Sharma said the organisation had reached a significant stage in its transformation, making it the right time for him to pursue the next phase of his professional journey.
He said his mandate had focused on building a strong finance function with robust financial controls, reporting discipline, governance, and a resilient balance sheet, and that those objectives were now "largely complete." He added that the bank is "today anchored by capable functional teams" across financial reporting, governance, and treasury.
Sharma said the finance function had been strengthened to navigate acquisitions, rapid business expansion, volatile market conditions, and the harmonisation of financial practices across domestic subsidiaries. He also noted improvements in treasury management, market communication and shareholder confidence during his tenure.
Axis Bank placed on record its appreciation for Sharma's contribution and wished him success in his future endeavours.
Separately, Axis Bank's board approved the reappointment of C S S Mallikarjuna as an Independent Director for a second four-year term from February 1, 2027, to January 31, 2031, subject to shareholders' approval.
The board also approved the reappointment of Munish Sharda as Whole-Time Director, designated as Executive Director, for a further three-year term from February 27, 2027, to February 26, 2030. This appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the bank's shareholders.
The bank said neither Mallikarjuna nor Sharda has been debarred from holding the office of director by any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other statutory authority.