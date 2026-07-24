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Dharmendra Pradhan's Net Worth: A Look at Union Minister's Assets, Income and Properties

The Union Education Minister's financial disclosures have come under the spotlight amid nationwide protests over the NEET controversy. Here's what his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit reveals about his wealth

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
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Dharmendra Pradhan's Net Worth: A Look at Union Minister's Assets, Income and Properties
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dharmendra Pradhan declared assets worth ₹6.92 crore and liabilities of ₹53.38 lakh in his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit.

  • The affidavit details his income, investments, land holdings, residential properties, vehicles and jewellery.

  • His family also holds bank deposits, mutual funds and insurance investments worth several crores.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has come under public attention amid the controversy surrounding the alleged NEET paper leak and examination-related issues. As the developments continue to make headlines, interest has also grown in the financial disclosures he filed while contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to Pradhan's election affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, he has declared total assets worth ₹6.92 crore and total liabilities of ₹53.38 lakh. The affidavit provides details of his income, investments, movable and immovable assets, and outstanding liabilities.

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For the financial year 2022-23, Pradhan declared an annual income of ₹12.74 lakh, while his spouse, Mridula Thakur, reported an annual income of ₹49.92 lakh. The affidavit also shows that his dependent daughter reported an income of ₹4.61 lakh during the same period.

Financial Investments Form a Large Part of Asset Base

The affidavit shows that Pradhan and his family together hold around ₹2.47 crore in bank deposits, fixed deposits, Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts and other financial deposits.

The family has also invested around ₹80.40 lakh in mutual funds and holds insurance policies valued at about ₹67.72 lakh, making financial investments a significant part of the family's declared wealth.

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Cash holdings remain relatively modest. Pradhan declared ₹35,000 as cash in hand, while his spouse declared ₹40,000. His two dependent children reported cash holdings of ₹10,000 and ₹7,000, respectively.

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Properties, Vehicles and Jewellery

Pradhan has declared agricultural land worth ₹12 lakh and non-agricultural land valued at ₹20.50 lakh in Odisha.

He and his wife also own residential properties worth around ₹1.98 crore, including an apartment in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, and another residential property in Bhubaneswar.

Among movable assets, Pradhan owns a 2011 Honda City, while his spouse has declared ownership of multiple commercial vehicles. The affidavit also lists 200 grams of gold and 2.5 kg of silver owned by Pradhan, valued at around ₹13.5 lakh. His spouse has declared 500 grams of gold and 10 kg of silver, valued at around ₹35 lakh.

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Loans and Liabilities

The affidavit lists total liabilities of ₹53.38 lakh, including outstanding loans from Punjab National Bank and IDBI Bank amounting to ₹31.38 lakh.

It also discloses financial transactions involving family members, including ₹10 lakh linked to his spouse, ₹5 lakh each involving his father, Dr Debendra Pradhan, and Madhuri Thakur, and ₹2 lakh involving Dr Manjuri Thakur, as reflected in the affidavit.

The financial information is based on the affidavit filed by Pradhan during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which candidates are required to submit under election rules. The affidavit forms part of the public record and provides details of candidates' assets, liabilities and sources of income.

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