Dharmendra Pradhan's Net Worth: A Look at Union Minister's Assets, Income and Properties

Among movable assets, Pradhan owns a 2011 Honda City, while his spouse has declared ownership of multiple commercial vehicles. The affidavit also lists 200 grams of gold and 2.5 kg of silver owned by Pradhan, valued at around ₹13.5 lakh. His spouse has declared 500 grams of gold and 10 kg of silver, valued at around ₹35 lakh.