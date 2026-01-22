Indian Bank Q3 Net Profit up 7% at ₹3,061 cr

Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 7.33% growth in net profit to ₹3,061 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.
The public sector bank had recorded a net profit of ₹2,852 crore in the December quarter of 2024-25.
Its net interest income increased 7.50% to ₹6,896 crore in the December 2025 quarter from ₹6,415 crore a year ago, Indian Bank said in a statement.
The total income rose to ₹19,663 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to ₹17,912 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.
Provisions and contingencies reduced to ₹857 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹1,059 crore in the year-ago period.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 2.23% during Q3 of the current fiscal against 3.26% a year earlier.
In value terms, gross NPA stood at ₹14,268 crore during the quarter under review, compared to ₹18,208 crore in Q3 of FY25.
The total deposits increased by 12.62% to ₹7,90,923 crore in the December quarter against ₹7,02,282 crore.
Shares of Indian Bank were trading at ₹876.50 per share, up 3.25% over the previous close on BSE.