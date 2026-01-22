  1. home
  2. Banking
  3. Indian bank q3 net profit up 7 at 3061 cr

Indian Bank Q3 Net Profit up 7% at ₹3,061 Cr

The public sector bank had recorded a net profit of ₹2,852 crore in the December quarter of 2024-25

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Bank Q3 Net Profit up 7% at ₹3,061 cr
info_icon

 Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 7.33% growth in net profit to ₹3,061 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The public sector bank had recorded a net profit of ₹2,852 crore in the December quarter of 2024-25.

Its net interest income increased 7.50% to ₹6,896 crore in the December 2025 quarter from ₹6,415 crore a year ago, Indian Bank said in a statement.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The total income rose to ₹19,663 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to ₹17,912 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Bank of India Q3 Net Profit Rises 7% on Higher Non-Core Income

BY PTI

Provisions and contingencies reduced to ₹857 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹1,059 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 2.23% during Q3 of the current fiscal against 3.26% a year earlier.

In value terms, gross NPA stood at ₹14,268 crore during the quarter under review, compared to ₹18,208 crore in Q3 of FY25.

The total deposits increased by 12.62% to ₹7,90,923 crore in the December quarter against ₹7,02,282 crore.

Shares of Indian Bank were trading at ₹876.50 per share, up 3.25% over the previous close on BSE. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×