Govt Notifies 1.03 Cr Square Metres Land in South Goa as No Development Zone

According to the minister, the largest chunk of the notified land is in Talaulim village, covering 29.13 lakh square metres, followed by Majorda (17.64 lakh square metres), Seraulim (16.81 lakh square metres), Loutolim (16.71 lakh square metres), Utorda (9.92 lakh square metres), Orlim (9.49 lakh square metres) and Calata (4.08 lakh square metres) (total 103.78 lakh square metres).