Egg Prices Surge 35-40% In A Year: Why Households Are Cutting Purchases

LocalCircles said 62% of surveyed households reported a 10-50% rise in egg prices over the past six months.
Nearly half said they had reduced the quantity or frequency of their egg purchases.
Meanwhile, 70% of respondents said they were very concerned about egg adulteration.
Egg prices have climbed sharply across Indian markets, with the increase beginning to affect household buying patterns, according to a survey by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles. The survey found that 62% of household consumers reported a 10-50% increase in egg prices over the past six months.
The findings come as ex-farm egg prices have reached around ₹7 per egg, compared with about ₹4.94 a year earlier. Retail prices are currently around ₹8.50-₹9 per egg in many markets and have reached nearly ₹14 on some online platforms, the survey report said.
The increase has also coincided with higher poultry feed costs. Feed accounts for about 65-70% of the cost of producing an egg, according to the report. Maize, which makes up around half of poultry feed, has risen to about ₹26,500 per tonne from roughly ₹14,000 three years ago.
Higher Costs Push Households To Cut Egg Purchases
LocalCircles received 21,469 responses to its question on how much egg prices had risen for households in the past six months. Around 31% reported an increase of 10-25%, while another 31% said prices had risen 25-50%.
Another 22% reported an increase of up to 10%, while 16% were unable to estimate the change. Based on the responses, 84% reported some increase in egg prices, while none said prices had remained unchanged.
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The survey also found that higher prices were changing consumption patterns. Of 19,638 respondents asked how their households had dealt with the increase, 48% said they had reduced the quantity or frequency of egg purchases.
A further 10% said they had shifted to cheaper alternatives or sources, while 37% continued buying the same quantity. The report said none of the respondents had stopped buying eggs altogether.
Supply Pressure, Safety Concerns Add To Worries
The price pressure comes alongside supply challenges in some major producing regions. According to the survey report, summer heat killed more than 16.35 lakh birds in the layer belt of coastal Andhra Pradesh, reducing daily laying capacity there by nearly 30%.
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The report also pointed to higher maize demand from ethanol production as a factor behind rising feed costs. Maize supplied to distilleries increased from 8.3 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 to 125.75 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, according to figures cited by LocalCircles.
Egg safety has emerged as another concern. The survey received 26,560 responses on adulteration, with 70% saying they were very concerned and 20% somewhat concerned. Only 6% said they were not concerned.
The survey report comes after a nationwide egg safety surveillance exercise by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) following reports of nitrofuran residues in a batch of branded eggs. FSSAI has clarified that eggs are safe to consume and that claims linking them to cancer are misleading and scientifically unsupported.
LocalCircles conducted the survey through its platform and received more than 67,000 responses from household egg consumers across 287 districts. The organisation said participants were registered and validated citizens.