‘Economic Outcast’: How Trump’s New Sanctions Aim To Cut Iran Off From The World

The US Treasury has targeted individuals, entities and vessels connected to Iran’s military, procurement and petroleum trade.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the operation aims to dismantle Iran’s global financial and oil-smuggling networks and cut revenue flows to the IRGC.
President Donald Trump has threatened “tremendous Economic Consequences” for countries whose banks, companies, airports or government entities continue providing economic lifelines to Iran.
The US Department of the Treasury has launched 'Operation Economic Outcast' targeting nearly 60 individuals, entities and vessels linked to Iran's military, procurement and petroleum trade.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for the latest sanctions. In a post on X, Netanyahu congratulated Trump and Bessent on the measures against Tehran.
"Congratulations President @realDonaldTrump and Secretary @SecScottBessent on the latest sanctions against the Iranian regime," Netanyahu wrote.
"You justly exact a steep price from that cruel dictatorship and from those who assist its continued aggression," he added.
These sweeping sanctions arrive amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. The US seeks to intensify economic pressure to push Iran into negotiations regarding its nuclear programme.
Operation Economic Outcast
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined the strategy during a press conference.
"The US Department of the Treasury has launched Operation Economic Outcast, an unprecedented campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its neighbours," Bessent said.
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He compared the campaign to World War II. "During World War II, D-Day marked the historic beginning of a joint campaign with our allies to target and drive the enemy from its positions, including those in third countries. Today, in that same spirit, we are launching an economic onslaught against Iran's financial connections around the globe. Our goal is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime," Bessent said.
Bessent presented Tehran with an ultimatum. "Iran now faces a clear choice, with only two paths before them: complete global isolation and a subsistence economy, or a path to normalcy with the opportunity to rejoin the global economy. Today we are launching Operation Economic Outcast to foreclose all other options available to the Iranian regime," he added.
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He said the US had mapped smuggling networks. "Treasury has mapped every node, facilitator, and network that Iran has used to smuggle oil and evade sanctions. Beginning today, the actions of Treasury and other agencies will block every potential source of revenue that funds the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the evil Iranian regime," Bessent said.
Crushing Economic Warfare
On August 20, Trump announced an unprecedented economic campaign against Tehran on Truth Social.
"No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it," Trump said.
He warned of severe global repercussions. "Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale," he added.
Trump called for an immediate end to unauthorized operations. "Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies -- It all needs to stop NOW," Trump said.
He also warned other nations. "Today, I am also announcing that ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences," Trump said.
"You know who you are. This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat," he added.