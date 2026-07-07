Crude Oil Futures Rise on Spot Demand

Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose 0.96 % to ₹ 6,614 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for July delivery traded higher by ₹ 63, or 0.96 %, at ₹ 6,614 per barrel in 4,619 lots.
Analysts said the rise of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 1.01 % higher at USD 69.24 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 1.03 % to USD 72.73 per barrel in New York.