  1. home
  2. News
  3. Civil aviation minister naidu holds meetings with officialsexecutives at davos

Civil Aviation Minister Naidu Holds Meetings With Officials,Executives at Davos

Naidu said he had a discussion around sustainability and innovation with European Union Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Civil Aviation Minister Naidu Holds Meetings With Officials,Executives at Davos
info_icon

 Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday held meetings with various executives and officials on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet.

Naidu said he had a discussion around sustainability and innovation with European Union Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

"We had a detailed conversation on advancing EU–India engagement in the transport ecosystem including coordination between EASA and DGCA for enhanced safety," the minister said in a post on X.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Indian aviation looks to recovery in 2026 - Photo by Sam Willis
Indian Aviation Eyes Recovery After a Turbulent 2025

BY Outlook Business Desk

Related Content
Related Content

The minister also had a meeting with Brazilian aerospace major Embraer's CEO Francisco Gomes Neto and discussed the way forward to enhance the company's presence in the Indian aviation ecosystem through strategic tie-ups with Indian players.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.

Another meeting was with World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary General Celeste Saulo.

"Discussed the importance of advanced weather intelligence and climate data in strengthening aviation safety, resilience, and sustainable operations, especially as air traffic continues to grow," Naidu said in another post on X.

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw - null
IT Minister Vaishnaw Rebuttles IMF’s ‘Second-Tier’ AI Country Remark on India

BY Outlook Business Desk

The minister also attended a session at the WEF on Scaling up Autonomous Mobility, where he talked about India's approach of "enable, deploy and scale".

"From the Drone Rules 2021 to real-world use cases like medical deliveries in remote regions, and now preparing for eVTOLs and autonomous aviation, India aims to use regulation, digital infrastructure, and manufacturing strength to solve congestion, access, and logistics challenges at scale, not just in pilots," Naidu said in a separate post on X.

WEF's 56th annual meeting, which is for five days, commenced on Monday, and more than 3,000 leaders from across the world will be in attendance.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×