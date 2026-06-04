CBI Arrests IT Officer for Taking ₹4,000 Bribe for Deleting Duplicate PAN Record

CBI arrested Income Tax superintendent Ramesh Kumar Mohanty in Odisha.
He was allegedly caught accepting ₹4,000 after demanding ₹5,000.
A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The CBI on Wednesday arrested an Income Tax officer in Odisha for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹4,000, officials said.
The accused, identified as Ramesh Kumar Mohanty, was posted as a superintendent at the Income Tax office in Bhadrak district, they said.
Mohanty had allegedly demanded ₹5,000 from a person for deleting a duplicate PAN card record, officials said.
The person reached out to the CBI and filed a complaint. Acting on it, the agency laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while he was allegedly accepting ₹4,000 from the person, they said.
A case has been registered against Mohanty under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, officials said.