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CBI Arrests IT Officer for Taking ₹4,000 Bribe for Deleting Duplicate PAN Record

The officer was caught red-handed in Bhadrak district after allegedly demanding ₹5,000 to delete a duplicate PAN card record.

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PTI
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Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
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  • CBI arrested Income Tax superintendent Ramesh Kumar Mohanty in Odisha.

  • He was allegedly caught accepting ₹4,000 after demanding ₹5,000.

  • A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an Income Tax officer in Odisha for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹4,000, officials said.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Kumar Mohanty, was posted as a superintendent at the Income Tax office in Bhadrak district, they said.

Mohanty had allegedly demanded ₹5,000 from a person for deleting a duplicate PAN card record, officials said.

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The person reached out to the CBI and filed a complaint. Acting on it, the agency laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while he was allegedly accepting ₹4,000 from the person, they said.

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A case has been registered against Mohanty under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

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