Four Charge Sheeted by CBI in RHFL Bank 'Fraud' Case

In its charge sheet filed on Thursday before the Special Court, Mumbai, the agency has named four accused, including RHFL, two former senior executives of RHFL, Ravindra Sudhalkar (executive director & CEO) and Krishanan Gopalakrishnan Iyer (chief risk officer), and former senior executive of Reliance Capital Ltd, Dhananjay Bhagwanprasad Tiwari (chief credit & risk officer) for offences of criminal conspiracy and cheating with intent to cause huge losses to public sector banks, the agency said.