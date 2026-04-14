Banks, Stock Market Shut on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti – Here’s What’s Closed & What Still Works

Banks and stock markets stay closed across India on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti holiday
The holiday aligns with festivals like Baisakhi and Bohag Bihu, making it widely observed across India
As per RBI calendar, banks stay closed today, with branch services shut across many major cities
Banks and stock markets across India are closed on Tuesday, April 14, as the country observes Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The public holiday also leads to a wider shutdown of financial and government services in several states.
The closure coincides with multiple regional festivals, including Baisakhi, Vishuva Sankranti, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year’s Day, Bohag Bihu and Cheiraoba. These celebrations make the day a significant holiday across different parts of India.
As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, most public and private sector banks remain closed today.Branch services remain closed in many major cities as the national holiday falls on the same day as several regional festivals.
Customers should plan ahead as counters, cheque clearing and other branch services are affected. However, people can still use digital banking and ATMs for cash withdrawals and urgent transactions without any issues.
Stock Market Holiday Today
India’s equity markets stay shut on April 14 as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suspend all trading activity. No operations take place in equity, derivatives or securities lending segments.
The holiday comes at a time of sharp market volatility due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with Sensex and Nifty recently swinging strongly after a sharp rally in the previous week.
Commodity trading shows partial activity as the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) remains closed for morning trade but allows evening sessions from 5 pm to 11:55 pm.
Bank Holiday Across India
Banks across major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Agartala, Dehradun and Jaipur remain closed for Ambedkar Jayanti and regional festivals. Branch operations pause nationwide as per the RBI schedule.
The holiday covers both public and private sector banks, along with post offices, government offices, courts and several public sector units. Schools and many private organisations also remain shut in several states.
Authorities advise customers to check local notifications since holiday observance may vary slightly depending on regional festival calendars and state declarations.
Digital Banking Services Open
Even though bank branches are closed today, digital banking services are working normally across the country. Customers can still send money through NEFT, IMPS and RTGS at any time.
ATMs are also open and continue to allow cash withdrawals and basic banking needs throughout the day.
Mobile banking, internet banking, UPI and SMS banking are fully active, so people can easily complete urgent payments and transactions from home or on the go.