Stock Market Holidays in April 2026: Check NSE, BSE Closure Dates Here

Indian stock markets will have fewer sessions in April due to holidays and weekends, creating longer trading gaps
NSE and BSE will stay closed twice in April, on April 3 and April 14
All segments including equities, derivatives and currency will remain shut, with no trades allowed during this period
India’s stock markets will operate for fewer days in April as a mix of public holidays and weekends limits overall trading activity. This could lead to wider gaps between sessions for those closely tracking daily market movements.
Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut twice during the month due to national observances. April 3 will mark the closure for Good Friday, while April 14 will remain non-trading on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
On these dates, all segments including equities, derivatives and currency markets will stay closed. Investors will not be able to place or execute any trades across exchanges during this period.
Alongside these holidays, weekends will further reduce the number of active trading sessions, taking the total non-trading days in April to a significant level.
Why Stock Markets Shut?
Stock exchanges follow a set holiday calendar linked to national events and major festivals. This approach keeps trading schedules clear and helps investors and institutions to plan their moves in advance.
After April, markets will remain shut on several occasions through the year. Trading will pause on May 1 for Maharashtra Day, followed by closures on May 28 for Bakri Id and June 26 for Muharram.
Later in the year, markets will close on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi, October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and October 20 for Dussehra. Further breaks will come on November 10 for Diwali Balipratipada, November 24 for Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary and December 25 for Christmas.
Special Trading Session
Despite Diwali Laxmi Pujan falling on a Sunday, exchanges will conduct a brief Muhurat Trading session on November 8. This traditional window symbolises the beginning of a new financial cycle and often sees participation driven by sentiment.
On regular trading days, markets start with a pre-open session at 9:00 a.m., followed by active trading from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A brief closing session takes place after trading hours.
Exchanges can change timings or announce revisions if needed, so investors should stay updated with official announcements.