Just Dial Q4 Results: Operating Revenue Hits ₹307 Cr, Profit Dips on Treasury Drag

In the March quarter, PBT fell 30.5% year-on-year to ₹124.7 crore, while net profit dropped 36.6% as other income declined 55.2%, affected by higher bond yields and lower treasury mark-to-market gains. The tax rate also normalised to 19.8%, adding further pressure on net earnings. For FY26 as a whole, PBT declined 7.2% to ₹616.2 crore and net profit fell 14.9% to ₹497 crore, largely because other income decreased 13.6%.