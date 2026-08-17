Bangladesh Could've Avoided Power Crisis With More Renewables: Experts

Experts have called for a boost in investment in renewable energy, pointing out that the current power crisis in Bangladesh that has disrupted daily life and businesses could have been avoided had the country invested in RE sector sooner.
The renewable energy (RE) capacity of Bangladesh stands at nearly 6% of its total power generation as of 2026.
The country had already been facing an energy crisis and the situation had now been compounded by an accident at an LNG terminal and adverse weather (in the Bay of Bengal), newspaper Ajker Patrika quoted State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit as saying on August 13.
The acute shortage of liquified natural gas (LNG) has disrupted electricity generation across the nation, prompting the government to also approach India for assistance.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, Director of the Centre for Energy Research at the United International University in Dhaka, said that while the current government has taken measures to encourage renewable energy, more investment is needed to increase the country's RE share.
It can also help ease the crisis and reduce pressure on imports of fossil fuels, he said.
Bangladesh's NDC 3.0 (national action plan to reduce heat-trapping gases to combat climate change) includes a target to achieve 25% of total power mix from renewable energy sources by 2035, enhancing energy efficiency by 19.2%, and transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems.
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Comparing Bangladesh's progress with that of its neighbours, Chowdhury noted that while others in the region have made strong strides in clean energy, renewables make up just about 6% of Bangladesh's power mix.
“India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have progressed a lot in terms of renewable energy, especially solar and wind. In comparison, Bangladesh is lagging with around 6% of our total generation coming from renewable energy. Had our RE share been 20 to 25%, we could have overcome the current energy crisis,” Chowdhury told PTI.
According to veteran climate activist Sharif Jamil, Bangladesh could have met a significant share of its energy demand through renewables with the right innovation, instead of relying on imported fossil fuels.
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“Civil society in Bangladesh has pushed for a shift to clean energy, recognising the country's untapped potential, given the consistent sunlight it receives year-round.
“The reliance on imported fossil fuels always posed a risk to energy security, and that risk has now materialised, with volatility in the global gas and LNG markets affecting Bangladesh severely. Had we invested more in renewable energy earlier, we could have avoided this,” Jamil told PTI.
It is still not too late to begin, he said.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on August 15 said his government will present a 10-year plan to address the country’s energy crisis before parliament on August 27, according to Dhaka Tribune.
Drawing attention to the government's target of installing around 10,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030, Chowdhury said, achieving this (target) would require support, including import duty waivers and other facilities, similar to what neighbouring countries have offered.
He did acknowledge that the government has recently waived income tax on renewable energy-based power projects, along with a significant portion of duties on renewable energy equipment and storage systems.
When asked about the root of the current crisis, Jamil pointed to a combination of factors, including political transitions, with three different governments at the helm within a short span, disrupting sustained focus on the sector.
Speaking on regional cooperation, he said a broader approach to planning for power needs across India and Bangladesh, along with identifying shared potential such as hydro-power capacity, could help move forward.
Earlier on August 6, Bangladesh requested additional diesel supplies from India to help manage the ongoing power and gas shortages during a meeting of Indian envoy in Dhaka Dinesh Trivedi and Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood.
On August 14, India said that it is examining Dhaka’s request for additional supply of petroleum products.
“We have an ongoing arrangement with Bangladesh for the supply of diesel. Insofar as the request for additional supplies is concerned, it will be examined keeping in mind our own requirements, our refining capacity, as well as the availability of diesel in our country,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, responding to a question at his bi-weekly media briefing.
Jamil, the veteran climate activist also pointed out that global climate finance and the wider international community carry a responsibility toward supporting a just transition to sustainable growth in developing nations, a responsibility he claimed hasn't been met, with the “global community instead showing greater interest in expanding fossil fuels in Bangladesh.” “Technology transfer and finance remain critical, alongside a stronger push on domestic capacity. However, a proper transition isn't possible for a government like Bangladesh's alone, given the lack of necessary technology and finance. The climate crisis was created by the Global North, which carries the responsibility to help address it,” Jamil told PTI.
Just transition refers to an approach where while moving towards a low-carbon sustainable economy, the country ensures fairness for the workers and communities involved in the traditional fossil fuel dependent system.