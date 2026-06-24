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Amitabh Bachchan Sells Nearly 1% Stake in DP Wires for Over ₹2 Crore

The Bollywood megastar offloaded 1.23 lakh shares of DP Wires through an open market transaction on the NSE

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Amitabh Bachchan Sells Nearly 1% Stake in DP Wires for Over ₹2 Crore
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  1. Amitabh Bachchan sold 1,23,622 DP Wires shares at ₹200.84 apiece.

  2. The stake sale transaction was valued at ₹2.48 crore.

  3. Bachchan also purchased 41,566 shares worth ₹83.09 lakh.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has pared his holding in steel wires manufacturer DP Wires Ltd by selling nearly 1% stake for ₹2.48 crore through an open market transaction.

Amitabh Harivansh Rai Bachchan offloaded 1,23,622 equity shares representing 0.79% stake in the Madhya Pradesh-based company, as per the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were sold on Tuesday at an average price of ₹200.84 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹2.48 crore.

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At the end of the March quarter, Bachchan held 2.11% stake or 3.27 lakh shares in DP Wires.

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Meanwhile, the veteran actor purchased 41,566 shares at an average price of ₹199.90 per piece, amounting to ₹83.09 lakh, according to the NSE data.

The identities of the other buyers of DP Wires' shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of DP Wires rose 4.56% to trade at ₹213.03 apiece on the NSE.

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