Amitabh Bachchan Sells Nearly 1% Stake in DP Wires for Over ₹2 Crore

Amitabh Bachchan sold 1,23,622 DP Wires shares at ₹200.84 apiece.
The stake sale transaction was valued at ₹2.48 crore.
Bachchan also purchased 41,566 shares worth ₹83.09 lakh.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has pared his holding in steel wires manufacturer DP Wires Ltd by selling nearly 1% stake for ₹2.48 crore through an open market transaction.
Amitabh Harivansh Rai Bachchan offloaded 1,23,622 equity shares representing 0.79% stake in the Madhya Pradesh-based company, as per the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The shares were sold on Tuesday at an average price of ₹200.84 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹2.48 crore.
At the end of the March quarter, Bachchan held 2.11% stake or 3.27 lakh shares in DP Wires.
Meanwhile, the veteran actor purchased 41,566 shares at an average price of ₹199.90 per piece, amounting to ₹83.09 lakh, according to the NSE data.
The identities of the other buyers of DP Wires' shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.
Shares of DP Wires rose 4.56% to trade at ₹213.03 apiece on the NSE.