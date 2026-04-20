Amid Global Conflicts, India’s Heritage and History Can Offer Knowledge to the World: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that amid global conflicts and nations trying to destroy one another, India’s heritage, culture, and history give it the strength to offer knowledge to the world.
He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of ‘NJT Vedh Pathshala’ in Nagpur, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present.
Gadkari said the Vedas are among the oldest scriptures in the world. He said India’s history, culture and heritage are an inspiration for the world.
India’s culture, which emphasises the welfare of the world rather than just self-interest, is being discussed globally, the Union minister said.
Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture and ideology rise above caste, sect and language, stressing the welfare of all humanity, he said.
Amid ongoing wars and nations trying to destroy one another, India can offer knowledge through its heritage, culture and history, which are embedded in the basic tenets of Sanatan Dharma.
During the British era, a lot of misunderstanding was spread against Hindutva, Hinduism and Indian traditions, he said.
“The Hindu way of life is an ideal for the world. Our knowledge of yoga, Ayurveda and the Vedas is the subject of research globally,” he said.
The Union minister also underscored the importance of research and study of the Vedas and passing on the knowledge from one generation to another.
Fadnavis, who also spoke at the event, said that the "oldest civilisation, language and knowledge are in India in the form of the Vedas".
“We derive a complete understanding of life from the Vedas,” he said.
Fadnavis said nothing in Vedic culture came merely through tradition, but was tested on the touchstone of science, adding that the Vedas offer detailed insights into a "rich way of life".
Extensive research on the Vedas is underway across the world, including India, and at such a time, this initiative (Ved Pathshala) to reach out to the future generations with the knowledge of the Vedas is very appreciative, he added.