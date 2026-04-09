Om Power Transmission IPO Opens Today

Om Power Transmission, a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in executing high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, underground cabling projects, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services proposes to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on April 09, 2026, with equity shares to be listed on the NSE and BSE.
The IPO will comprise up to 85,75,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, comprising of a fresh issue aggregating up to 75,75,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 10,00,000 Equity Shares.
The Total Offer Size is up to 85,75,000 equity shares with a price band of ₹166 - ₹175 per share.
The equity shares in the offer have been allocated across investor categories, with up to 42,87,175 shares reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), a minimum of 12,86,475 shares for Non-institutional Investors (NIIs), and at least 30,01,350 shares for retail individual investors.
The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized to fund capital expenditure, including the purchase of machinery and equipment, along with the pre-payment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings. The company also plans to use the funds to support long-term working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
The public issue will open for subscription on April 9 and close on April 13, 2026.
The book running lead manager to the Offer is Beeline Capital Advisors, and the registrar to the Offer is MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India).
Kalpesh Dhanjibhai Patel, Chairman and Executive Director of the Company expressed, “The Company has progressed over the years as an EPC company focused on power transmission infrastructure, with experience in transmission lines, substations, underground cabling and O&M services. The business of the company has expanded through execution of projects for utilities and infrastructure-led demand, supported by a growing order book and operational capabilities.
The proposed IPO represents an important step in the Company's growth journey. The IPO is expected to support the Company’s next phase of growth by strengthening operational capabilities, enhancing execution capacity and supporting participation in larger and more complex projects. This is expected to enable the Company to expand its presence in the power transmission and grid infrastructure space, in line with its growth plans.”