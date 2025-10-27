Amazon Global Selling crosses $20bn cumulative exports (2015–2025); $80bn target by 2030
200,000+ Indian exporters onboarded; 750 million “Made in India” products shipped
Fastest growth in health, toys, home and apparel categories; CAGR ~36–45%
Scaling via technology, fulfilment and 300+ dark stores; U.S. remains top destination
Amazon announced on Monday that cumulative e-commerce exports from India through its Amazon Global Selling (AGS) programme have exceeded $20 billion for the 2015–2025 period, a milestone the company reached ahead of its end-2025 target.
Building on that achievement, Amazon said it now aims to enable $80 billion in cumulative exports by 2030.
The company reported that the AGS programme now includes more than 200,000 Indian exporters, a seller-base increase of 33% year-on-year. To date, over 75 crore (750 million) “Made in India” products have been shipped to global markets. The leading source states contributing to these exports are Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana.
Categories Growth
Over the past decade, the fastest-growing categories have been health and personal care, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 45%, followed by toys (44%), home products (39%), apparel (37%) and furniture (36%).
Srinidhi Kalvapudi, head of Amazon Global Selling India, said the company will focus on “technology innovation, capacity building, and ecosystem partnerships” to scale exports toward the new target and to support India’s broader export ambitions.
Amazon attributed the growth to increased seller onboarding, improved fulfilment and cross-border logistics, and rising demand in categories such as beauty, toys, home goods and apparel. The AGS programme allows Indian firms to list products on 18 international marketplaces, including the U.S., U.K., UAE, Germany, France and Japan, and Amazon said the U.S. remains the top destination for these exports.
Comment on US Tarriffs
The company acknowledged recent trade frictions, notably higher US tariffs on certain Indian imports, but said the impact on its seller base has been “limited.” Amazon described its strategy as concentrating on controllable inputs, logistics, payments, compliance and seller training, rather than reacting to short-term geopolitical shocks.
Alongside export efforts, Amazon is expanding its India operations: rolling out quick commerce (Amazon Now) in multiple cities, planning more than 300 dark stores by year-end, and investing in micro-fulfilment and last-mile infrastructure.
Financial results cited by Amazon show reduced losses across several India business units in FY25, reflecting tighter cost control. The forthcoming Exports Digest 2025 will provide a detailed city- and category-level breakdown of export performance under the programme.
Going forward, it remains to be seen whether changes in U.S. tariff policy or other trade measures will significantly affect flows to key markets, how quickly smaller Indian cities scale up exports, and whether rival platforms can successfully replicate Amazon’s export playbook.