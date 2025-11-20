Deutsche Bank in Talks to Sell Indian Retail & Wealth Portfolio: Here Are the Contenders

According to the Economic Times (ET), discussions are taking place simultaneously with Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank. Both lenders have examined the portfolios and are negotiating the pricing of the deal. The report also noted that Deutsche Bank's Indian wealth management business is estimated to have ₹25,000 crore in assets under management, while its retail business generated ₹2,455 crore in revenue in FY25, with total assets of ₹25,038 crore.