  1. home
  2. News
  3. Airtel board okays call of 40125 a share on remaining 15700 cr portion of rights issue

Airtel Board Okays 'call' of ₹401.25 a Share on Remaining ₹15,700 Cr Portion of Rights Issue

The board of telecom operator Bharti Airtel has approved the ‘first and final call’ of ₹401.25 per share on 39.2 crore partly paid-up equity shares, that form over ₹15,700 crore portion of its remaining rights issue

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Justdial
Bharti Airtel Photo: Justdial
info_icon

The board of telecom operator Bharti Airtel has approved the ‘first and final call’ of ₹401.25 per share on 39.2 crore partly paid-up equity shares, that form over ₹15,700 crore portion of its remaining rights issue.

The proceeds from the call on the partly paid-up equity shares will be used primarily for pre-payment/repayment of borrowings (including accrued interest) and general corporate purposes. With this, and along with its organic cash generation, the company's India operations are expected to become effectively net debt-free in the near term except for DoT (Department of Telecom) liabilities and finance lease obligations, strengthening the telco's balance sheet, the company said.

"the Board of Directors of the company has approved first and final call of ₹401.25 per share (including a premium of ₹397.50) on 392,287,662 outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of face value of INR 5 each (paid-up value of INR 1.25 each), issued by the company on a rights basis pursuant to Letter of Offer dated September 22, 2021," Airtel said in a filing on Thursday evening.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The Board has fixed February 6, 2026 as the record date for the purpose of determining the holders of the partly paid-up equity shares who shall be liable to pay the money on the first call. The Call payment period will commence on March 2, 2026 and end on March 16, 2026.

Related Content
Related Content

Trading in partly paid-up equity shares of the company on the stock exchanges will be suspended with effect from February 6, 2026, it said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×