Airtel Board Okays 'call' of ₹401.25 a Share on Remaining ₹15,700 Cr Portion of Rights Issue

The proceeds from the call on the partly paid-up equity shares will be used primarily for pre-payment/repayment of borrowings (including accrued interest) and general corporate purposes. With this, and along with its organic cash generation, the company's India operations are expected to become effectively net debt-free in the near term except for DoT (Department of Telecom) liabilities and finance lease obligations, strengthening the telco's balance sheet, the company said.