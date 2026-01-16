Airtel, Tata Firms Line Up For Vodafone Idea-Like AGR Relief

The development comes after Vodafone Idea said on January 9 that its AGR dues for the period from financial year 2006-07 (FY07) to FY19 would remain frozen as of December 31, 2025. The Department of Telecom has informed the company that its AGR liabilities, amounting to around ₹87,695 crore, will be reassessed by a Cabinet-formed committee, with repayments likely to begin in FY35.