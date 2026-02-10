Domestic Data Centres to Get Same Tax Benefits as Foreign Firms: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Earlier, Outlook Business reported that tax holidays until 2047 and routing incentives could attract as much as $60 billion in foreign direct investment from players such as AWS, Azure and Google, targeting nearly 20 GW of data centre capacity. Experts told the publication that the government’s push comes at a time when India’s FDI inflows have been on a declining trajectory after peaking in 2021–22. Net inflows, adjusted for outflows, stood at around $70–72 billion then, before falling to roughly $52 billion in recent years.