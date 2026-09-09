Phonepe's Sameer Nigam Unveils Vision For Next Decade Of Financial Inclusion At GFF 2026

Comparing it to the accessibility of a ₹2 shampoo sachet, he elaborated on how the platform is turning heavy financial commitments into simple, everyday habits for daily-wage earners and small businesses. This includes flagship innovations like the PhonePe Daily FD, allowing users to start a bank-grade Fixed Deposit with as little as ₹100 a day, alongside daily Gold, Silver, and Mutual Fund SIPs that start at just ₹10. Addressing the need for guidance in the investment space, he introduced CRISP - a tool providing users with real-time market clarity, while noting that the platform also scales seamlessly to support High Net Worth (HNW) users with lump-sum investments and F&O trading.