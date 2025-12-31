About Moneyview: Moneyview, founded by Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal in 2014, is a leading financial services company headquartered in Bengaluru that focuses on leveraging technology to provide accessible financial services to every Indian with a smartphone. With the support of data and technology, Moneyview currently offers personal loans, personal finance management solutions, and credit trackers and has launched a series of financial products, including fixed deposits, UPI, digital gold, home loans, loans against property, and insurance. A series-E funded company, Moneyview is backed by investors like Apis Partners, Tiger Global, Accel Partners, and Ribbit, amongst others. Moneyview strives to empower individuals through inclusive financial solutions that promote financial health and stability.