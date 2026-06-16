Indian brokerage majors Zerodha, Upstox, Groww and Angel One have secured approval to offer international investing via GIFT City
Launches expected in two to three months after regulatory and tech readiness
Move taps surging Indian demand for access to US and global stocks
India’s broking companies Zerodha, Upstox, Groww and Angel One have reportedly received permission for offering international investing services through the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).
Moneycontrol reported the development citing sources, adding that the launch of the international investing is expected to be in the next two to three months after the regulatory compliance and technology testing are completed.
Interest has surged at a time when investors are looking to gain exposure to high-profile technology companies such as SpaceX, while closely tracking the expected IPOs of OpenAI and Anthropic that could fuel the next wave of AI-driven investments.
According to the report, Zerodha and Upstox will operate as broker-dealers, and will route the trades through foreign companies such as ViewTrade International, Alpaca Securities, and Interactive Brokers.
On the other hand, Angel One and Groww will facilitate international investing through Global Access Provider (GAP) registration. These firms will also join hands with US firms to provide international investing, as per the report.
Global Investing Boom
The development also comes as India's broking firms have started to offer US stock investing to the investors in the country.
On June 12, Dhan, an investment and trading firm, launched US stock investment services and ETFs through GIFT City. The service is being provided by Raise IFSC Private Limited, Dhan’s subsidiary under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) framework
On June 11, SAMCO Securities announced that it received a broker-dealer licence from the IFSCA and would launch its global investing portal for US stocks and exchange traded funds.
Other firms such as IndMoney, HDFC Securities, and Belong also facilitate Indian investors to invest in the US stock markets.
Unconventional Investing Opportunity for Indians
While Indian firms are beginning to offer citizens the opportunity for investing in the US, international firms are also looking towards Indian markets through unconventional routes.
US-based Tryfacta has recently sought approval from the IFSCA for raising $100-150 million through an initial public offering (IPO).
If listed on the GIFT City exchanges, Tryfacta would become the first US-headquartered firm to float shares through this route.
Indian investors would be able to invest through IFSC registered brokers and according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). The entire transaction would take place in US dollars and the gains would depend on the rupee-dollar exchange rates.