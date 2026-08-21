HDFC Bank Shares Rise After $1.75 Billion Overseas Bond Fundraise

The HDFC Bank stock was trading at ₹728 in early trade, up 0.41%. The gains came even as the broader market remained largely flat. At 9:23 am, the Sensex was down 57 points, or 0.07%, at 77,480.51, while the Nifty 50 slipped 10 points, or 0.04%, to 24,221.45. Market breadth remained positive, with 1,584 shares advancing against 1,194 declines.