TCS Rallies Nearly 4% After Q1 Revenue Beat, Demand Recovery Hopes

TCS shares gained nearly 4% after Q1 revenue beat estimates and the company reported a $9.5 billion order book
Brokerages remained positive, citing strong AI deal momentum and expectations of gradual demand recovery from Q2
Margin pressures persist due to wage hikes, AI investments and pricing pressure, though the long-term outlook remains constructive
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose nearly 4% in early trade on Friday after the IT major's June-quarter results and management commentary reinforced expectations of a gradual recovery in technology spending from the second quarter, prompting brokerages to maintain a broadly constructive view on the stock.
The stock climbed as much as 3.8% to ₹2,128.65, emerging as the top gainer on the Nifty 50.
The rally followed the company's June-quarter earnings, where revenue came in at ₹72,275 crore, marginally ahead of Street estimates, while net profit of ₹13,349 crore was slightly below consensus expectations.
TCS also reported annualised artificial intelligence (AI) revenue of $2.6 billion and deal wins worth $9.5 billion, highlighting continued momentum in enterprise AI adoption.
Brokerages Positive On AI Momentum
Brokerages broadly described the June-quarter performance as in line with expectations and took comfort from management's improving demand outlook for the second quarter.
Analysts highlighted the company's strong AI-led deal pipeline, robust order book and improving prospects across manufacturing and life sciences as key positives, with most retaining positive or constructive ratings on the stock.
The common view across brokerages was that TCS' AI business is scaling rapidly and supporting healthy deal wins, although investors are looking for these projects to translate into stronger revenue growth over the coming quarters.
Margin Pressures Persist
While the demand outlook has improved, analysts cautioned that wage hikes and continued investments in AI capabilities are weighing on margins.
Brokerages also flagged geopolitical uncertainties and AI-led pricing deflation as near-term challenges that could keep overall growth subdued.
Most analysts believe investors will look for stronger revenue acceleration and clearer monetisation of AI-related projects before the stock commands a sustained valuation re-rating.
Q1 Result
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹13,349 crore for the quarter ended June 2026. The company's revenue climbed 14% to ₹72,275 crore.
Net cash generated from operations was ₹12,412 crore, equivalent to 93% of net income.
The company's board also approved an interim dividend of ₹12 per share for FY27. The record date has been fixed as 15 July, with the dividend scheduled to be paid on 31 July, TCS said.
Company added 9,279 employees on a net basis during the June quarter (Q1 FY27), marking its strongest quarterly hiring in more than a year despite a muted demand environment.
The company's total workforce increased to 593,798 as of June 30, 2026, according to its quarterly fact sheet released on July 9.