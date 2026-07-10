OpenAI Executive Fidji Simo Steps Down For Health Reasons

Fidji Simo said she will leave her full-time OpenAI role on Thursday
She will shift to a part-time advisory position after extended medical leave
Simo cited a severe exacerbation of a chronic neuroimmune condition
OpenAI executive Fidji Simo on Thursday announced her decision to step down from her full-time role as CEO of AGI deployment. She will transition to a part-time advisory position at the artificial intelligence company, following an extended medical leave for a neuroimmune condition, according to a Reuters report.
"Three months ago, I had to go on medical leave after a severe exacerbation of a chronic illness I've lived with for seven years. During that time, it became clear that the road to recovery would be much longer and more complex than I had anticipated - and that I needed to focus on it fully," Simo said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Simo previously served as chief executive of Instacart and headed the Facebook app at Meta. She joined the OpenAI board of directors in March 2024 after Sam Altman returned as chief executive.
"I am really sad about this and very grateful for all Fidji has done for OpenAI, and even grateful for her friendship and who she is as a person," Altman said in a post on X.
Corporate Shift and IPO
Simo's exit comes as OpenAI prepares for an initial public offering. The demand for the company's technology remains high.
OpenAI executives have been focusing on robotics and building artificial general intelligence. The company aims to consolidate its capabilities into a single super-app. To reflect this shift, Simo's title recently changed from CEO of applications to CEO of AGI deployment.
The company unveiled this long-awaited super-app on Thursday. It showcased a new AI agent designed to help white-collar workers access coding tools without the sticker shock.
The product and business duties previously handled by Simo will be divided among OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar and Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon, Reuters reported.
POTS Diagnosis
Simo revealed her diagnosis of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) in a LinkedIn post last year. The autonomic nervous system disorder prompted her to start initiatives aimed at advancing medical research and patient care for the condition.
POTS remains a rare, incurable ailment that causes the heart to contract and struggle with blood pressure regulation. Those affected often suffer from dizziness, fainting spells and sudden spikes in heart rate.