Sugar Prices Hit Records: Why Are Stocks Turning Sweet?

Sugar stocks rally up to 13% despite tighter inventory curbs.
Rising sugar prices and festive demand boost mill realisation expectations.
Global supply concerns and ethanol diversion strengthen the bullish outlook.
Sugar stocks traded sharply higher on Thursday despite the government's decision to tighten stockholding limits for bulk consumers, as investors continued to bet on strong realisations amid tightening supplies and rising demand ahead of the festive season.
Dwarikesh Sugar rose more than 13%, while Ugar Sugar, Kothari Sugars, Balrampur Chini Mills and Bannari Amman Sugars gained more than 10% each. Other sugar-related stocks also traded in positive territory. The rally came even as the government's latest intervention is aimed at preventing bulk consumers from accumulating inventories and containing the sharp rise in domestic sugar prices.
The government has ordered dealers consuming more than 10 metric tonnes of sugar a month to hold inventories for no longer than 15 days, compared with the earlier 30-day limit. The new restriction will come into effect from September 1 and remain in force until November 30, according to a Reuters report.
At 12 pm, the Sensex was up 520.40 points, or 0.68%, at 77,430, while the Nifty gained 134.95 points, or 0.56%, to trade at 24,212.25.
Why Are Sugar Stocks Rising Despite Government Curbs?
The immediate trigger for the rally is the sharp increase in sugar prices, which has improved expectations around mill realisations and profitability. Domestic sugar prices have risen nearly 10% over the past month amid concerns over supplies, while the approaching festival season is expected to provide additional demand support.
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The all-India average ex-mill sugar price rose to around Rs 5,400-5,500 per quintal this week from about Rs 3,900 a year earlier. Average retail prices were around Rs 52.30 per kg on August 18, compared with Rs 46.34 a year ago, representing an increase of about 13%.
Pravesh Gour, Sr. Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart, said the recent rally is being driven by tighter supply expectations, higher sugar realisations, firm global prices and expectations of better profitability for sugar mills.
"The biggest fundamental trigger is the emerging supply-demand imbalance. Lower-than-expected sugar production, steady domestic consumption and diversion of cane towards ethanol have resulted in declining inventories," Gour said.
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He added that concerns over crop conditions in major producing states, particularly Maharashtra and Karnataka, have strengthened expectations of tighter availability in the coming season.
Festive Demand Adds To The Supply Pressure
The timing of the government's latest intervention is significant because sugar consumption typically rises between August and November as India enters the major festival season.
Festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra and Diwali increase demand from bulk consumers, including biscuit, confectionery and food and beverage manufacturers. These businesses generally build inventories ahead of the season, putting additional pressure on available supplies.
The government had already restricted dealers to holding no more than 30 days of inventory last month. However, sugar prices continued to rise as supply tightened. The latest decision effectively halves the permitted inventory period for dealers consuming more than 10 metric tonnes a month.
The government is also considering other measures to improve domestic availability. These reportedly include limited duty-free sugar imports and tighter stockholding restrictions for bulk traders. India currently imposes a 100% import duty on sugar, meaning any relaxation could potentially allow significant imports after nearly a decade.
Global Sugar Market Also Signals Tighter Supplies
The bullish sentiment is not restricted to India. Global sugar prices have also strengthened sharply amid concerns over production in major exporting countries.
Raw sugar prices climbed to a one-year high of 16.6 cents per pound, while white sugar prices reached a 15-month high. US raw sugar moved above the $15-per-pound resistance level towards $16, while London white sugar climbed above $500 a tonne.
Brazil is a key factor behind the tightening global outlook. The world's largest sugar producer has warned of a delayed harvest amid adverse weather conditions, while the suspension of its bi-weekly harvest and production reports has reduced visibility over the country's supply situation.
The shift towards ethanol is adding another layer of pressure. In June, 58% of Brazil's cane juice was diverted towards ethanol as producers sought better returns. Brazil also increased its mandatory ethanol blending target to 32% in July from 30% in June.
Supply concerns are also emerging from other regions. Heatwaves and El Niño conditions across the EU and UK have raised concerns over production, while Thailand has reduced its projected output by 15.6% to 9.5 million tonnes.
Global deficit estimates have also strengthened the bullish case. Green Pool expects a deficit of 3.3 million tonnes, while StoneX has estimated a shortfall of 1.7 million tonnes. The International Sugar Organisation has projected a smaller deficit of 0.26 million tonnes.
Could India Cut Sugar Exports?
India's own supply outlook is becoming an important factor for global sugar markets. The country, which is the world's second-largest sugar producer and a major exporter, is expected to have limited surplus available for exports for at least three seasons as El Niño threatens cane production and rising ethanol demand absorbs more sugarcane.
India exported an average of 6.8 million metric tonnes of sugar annually during the five seasons through 2022-23, accounting for around 10% of global shipments. However, after exporting around 800,000 tonnes this year, India has banned shipments until September 30, the end of the season.
Lower domestic availability could therefore restrict India's ability to supply global markets, adding further support to international sugar prices.
What Should Sugar Investors Watch?
Gour said the sector's outlook remains cautiously positive, but warned that investors should not view the recent rally as a straight-line opportunity.
"Sugar is a highly regulated commodity, and sustained price increases can invite government intervention through imports, stock restrictions or changes in export and ethanol policies," he said.
The next few weeks will therefore be important for sugar stocks. Investors will need to track monsoon progress, cane availability, sugar production estimates, domestic prices, ethanol policy and further government intervention.
According to Gour, companies with strong balance sheets, efficient sugar operations and diversified ethanol or distillery portfolios are better positioned to benefit from the improving cycle.
The key question for the sector is whether higher sugar realisations and tightening global supplies can continue to outweigh the risk of regulatory intervention. For now, investors appear to be betting that the improvement in sugar prices and the approaching festival demand season will support earnings, even as the government works to prevent prices from rising further.