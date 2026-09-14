Average Sugar Retail Price Rules Below ₹60/Kg For 4th Day; Festive Demand Keeps Rates Elevated

The average all-India retail price of sugar remained below ₹60 per kg for the fourth straight day on Monday following a series of government measures, even as festive demand put upward pressure on prices in some regions.
On Monday, the average retail sugar price stood at ₹59.57 per kg, marginally up from ₹58.99 per kg on the previous day. Sugar prices dropped below the ₹60 per kg level on Friday and eased further in the last three days, according to data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.
However, the average retail price remains higher than ₹58.23 per kg, recorded on August 21, when the Centre first allowed sugar imports and took other steps to rein in sweetener prices.
The maximum retail price, however, remained firm at ₹85 per kg, while the minimum was ₹40 per kg on Monday, the ministry data showed.
Among the southern states, retail prices edged up in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala saw a marginal decline.
In Andhra Pradesh, the average retail price rose to ₹55.56 per kg on Monday from ₹49.58 per kg on August 21, while in Kerala it inched up to ₹57.8 per kg from ₹56.75 per kg over the same period.
In the major sugar-producing states, prices eased. Maharashtra's average retail price fell to ₹58.22 per kg from ₹59 per kg, while in Uttar Pradesh, to ₹57.88 per kg from ₹59.64 per kg on August 21.
Advertisement
Among other states, Madhya Pradesh recorded a sharper fall, with prices dropping to ₹56.57 per kg from ₹62.36 per kg, while West Bengal saw a marginal dip to ₹60.43 per kg from ₹60.95 per kg.
On August 21, the government allowed sugar imports and further tightened stockholding norms for bulk users and dealers.
The government has accused sugar mills of "jacking up" prices, maintaining that the country has adequate stocks to meet demand. It has, however, lowered its production estimate for the 2025-26 marketing year (October-September) to 306 lakh tonnes, from an earlier forecast of 343 lakh tonnes. Annual domestic demand is pegged at 280-285 lakh tonnes.